Lemon Tree Music Signs Australian Singer/Songwriter Kita Alexander; New Single Released

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Australia-based artist management company Lemon Tree Music (LTM) has signed Australian singer/songwriter Kita Alexander for worldwide representation. It will be guided by LTM senior manager Elise Naismith.

Alexander’s combined streams top 145 million and include the EPs Like You Want To and Hotel, the ARIA gold-certified singles “Damage Done” and “Like You Want To,” and the platinum-certified “Between You & I.”

Kita’s catalog “is anthem after anthem, and her new music is no exception,” Naismith comments. “Off the back of her sold-out debut headline tour earlier this year, I look forward to empowering Kita as she enters her Queen era, here in Australia and beyond.”

To celebrate the new deal, Alexander released today (July 27) her new single “Date Night” (via Warner Music Australia), a collaboration with homegrown country star Morgan Evans.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve signed with Lemon Tree Music,” Alexander says. “I’ve been self-managed for the last year and a half, waiting until I found the perfect fit. I have wanted to align myself with an Australian-based management company with those international ties to grow my music and brand. Cannot wait to see what we can achieve together.”