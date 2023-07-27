Mushroom Group Unveils New Touring Division – MG Live

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Mushroom Group adds another chapter to its live entertainment activities with the launch of MG Live today (July 27), a new events and touring company.

MG Live consolidates a string of Mushroom’s leading events and touring businesses, which will now operate under the umbrella of MG Live, including Illusive Presents, Roundhouse Entertainment, Good Life Presents, I OH YOU Touring, and Arena Touring. Tour agents from each company will continue to operate as experts in their respective genres under the MG Live company.

MG Live is said to be Australia’s largest independent touring and events collective, primarily focusing on developing branded events and experiences alongside its domestic and international headline touring.

Also moving underneath the MG Live umbrella is Fridayz Live, the partnership with electronic brand Boiler Room, Melbourne staple Sugar Mountain, Wine Island and more.

Led by Mushroom Group chairman and CEO Matt Gudinski, alongside a team of seasoned executives, MG Live “will continue to deliver a wide range of tours” alongside sister company Frontier Touring (an AEG Presents partnership), reads a statement issued today.

The initiative is the culmination of 18 months of work, notes Gudinski in a statement.

He explains that we “looked at how to best move forward with our other specialist touring and leading event companies and decided the time was right to combine their strengths and bring them under one banner.”

Part of the thinking “has been a focus of consolidating a number of parts of the group moving forward,” Gudinski told The Music Network, “to create better systems, better workflow, and ultimately drive greater outcomes and greater success. MG Live is really one of the first of those changes.”

MG Live is “really about consolidating a number of our other events and touring businesses that are not directly in partnership with AEG,” Gudinski explains. However, many of its affiliates have teamed up with Frontier over time.

The companies under the MG Live umbrella have sold over 1.3 million tickets in the past 12 months, including tours by Tyler, The Creator, Fatboy Slim, Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel and more, reports Billboard.com.

There’s a lot more on the way, with shows by Robbie Williams and The Chicks, treks by 070 Shake, The Teskey Brothers, DMA’S, Valley, Earl Sweatshirt and more.

MG Live launched just days after Mushroom Group unveiled its new booking agency, MBA.