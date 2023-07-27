US Punk Band Anti-Flag Abruptly Split; Confirm Reason Related To Sexual Assault Allegations

PITTSBURGH (CelebrityAccess) – US punk rock band Anti-Flag abruptly split on July 21 without explanation, deleting their social media accounts and official website. The band, formed in 1988 out of Pittsburgh, PA, consists of frontman Justin Sane, Pat Thetic, Chris “#2” Barker and Chris Head.

The band announced their split via their Patreon page, with a statement saying: “Anti-Flag has disbanded. Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee. I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed, the Patreon page will also be removed”.

With confusion surrounding the sudden and unexpected breakup, the internet had a field day speculating the reasons for the break-up and the decision to wipe out the band’s online existence entirely. Many fans have referenced a podcast episode published the week of July 21, which made serious allegations about the singer of an unnamed political punk band.

At the time, the band remained silent, but band photographer Josh Massie said news of the split was a surprise to everyone.

“It’s difficult to figure out where to start and go from here,” he wrote in an Instagram story post. “Now that news is breaking and we all know what’s happening, it all feels like a bad dream, or like the start of another pandemic or something, and my world has once again come to a screeching halt.”

Alluding to the allegations, he said that he has so far chosen not to “listen to the story that’s out there, “adding that “besides the notice that something was going down yesterday, I haven’t received any other news on anything concerning the band, the other members, [the band’s label] A-F Records, anything.”

The cat is out of the bag – frontman Sane (born Justin Geever) has issued a statement regarding the allegations.

“Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me, and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false.”

“I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual,” he added. “Nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way. Now that I have had a few days to absorb the initial shock, I am making this statement to set the record straight”.

“Sexual assault is real and has a devastating impact on victims,” he went on. “I have devoted my entire adult life to standing up for these victims as well as those suffering oppression and inequality, who are victimized, demeaned and abused. I have always been, and will always be, that person. The statements being told about me are the antithesis of what I believe and how I have conducted myself throughout my life”.

Commenting on the break up of the band he formed in 1988, he said, “As a band, the decision was made that under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue.”

The other three members of the former band, Thetic, Head and Barker – also issued a joint statement, saying:

“A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband”.

“We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations,” they said. “While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years, we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core”.

“We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people,” they said. “This is new territory for all of us, and it is taking time for us to process the situation. It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag; as we seek to find our path forward, we wish healing to all survivors”.

Anti-Flag released thirteen albums during their career – most recently, The Lies They Tell Our Children, which came out in January. In addition, the band’s record label, A-F Records, has seen some of its artists leave after the allegations surfaced. So far, Darien Gap, Celebration Summer, Hanalei and Wolves & Wolves & Wolves & Wolves have left the label – created in 1997.