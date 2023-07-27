2023 Mercury Prize Shortlist Announced With Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware And More

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Ezra Collective, Jessie Ware, and Arctic Monkeys are among the 12 artists to have been shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Music Prize with FreeNow.

The full list is as follows:

Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

Jessie Ware – That Feels Good!

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant to Be

Arctic Monkeys – The Car (5th nomination – tying with Radiohead as most-nominated act in Mercury Prize history)

Lankum – False Lankum

Loyle Carner – Hugo

Olivia Dean – Messy

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl – Nymph

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

The artists on the shortlist will vye for the £25,000 prize for best British and Irish album of the last year. The winner will be chosen by this year’s judging panel, which was revealed yesterday. BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music head Jeff Smith reprises his role as panel chair. The judging panel consists of musicians Jamie Cullum, Anna Calvi and Hannah Peel; broadcasters Mistajam, Jamz Supernova, Danielle Perry and Sian Eleri; music journalistss Phil Alexander, Tshepo Mokoena and Will Hodgkinson; and music programming consultant Lea Stonehill.

The prize will be handed out at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on Thursday (September 7) at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. The show will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists.

Last year, after being rearranged following the death of The Queen, the Prize was won by Little Simz for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.