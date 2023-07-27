Oak View Group Tapped To Manage Chicago’s McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — McCormick Place, the largest convention center in the United States has signed on with venue management firm Oak View Group.

The contracts, which go into effect on October 1st, cover both the private management of the McCormick Place campus, including the Convention Center, the 10,00-seat Wintrust Arena, and Arie Crown Theater, which will be overseen by OVG360, and food services, which will be overseen by OVG Hospitality.

“I am thrilled to welcome OVG360 and OVG Hospitality to our campus, “said Larita Clark, CEO of MPEA. “We are always seeking ways to evolve and innovate to provide the best destination in the country for our event planners and their attendees. This new partnership gives us the opportunity to continue to enhance the McCormick Place experience, from the planning phase to the event execution phase, through the completion of each event.”

“We’re incredibly proud that McCormick Place has entrusted OVG360 and OVG Hospitality as the new keepers of this world-renowned complex. While McCormick Place has set the industry standard for decades, we are honored to help shape its future,” Chris Granger, president of OVG360, said. “We see an incredible opportunity to elevate the guest experience, support the surrounding community, drive sustainability, and grow and inspire a diverse workforce. We look forward to bringing our depth of experience from around the globe to Chicago and to building upon McCormick Place’s incredible track record.”

Both of the contracts will be in place for a five-year term and were unanimously awarded to Oak View Group following an extensive public procurement process.