Riot Games Puts Music In Focus At The 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour Finals

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Riot Games, the company behind the popular video game Valorant, announced plans to expand the integration of live music at the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT).

For 2023, Riot Games announced that activations including the VCT anthem “Ticking Away” by acclaimed artists Grabbitz and bbno$ will be featured at the VCT grand finals for 2023.

The Grabbitz and bbno$ track “Ticking Away” and its music video will be released on DSPs on Monday, July 31, 2023. The track is Grabbitz’s third VCT anthem collaboration with Riot. His hit 2021 single “Die For You” amassed approximately 61 million YouTube views and 80 million Spotify plays. He also wrote and produced the 2022 VCT anthem “Fire Again,” which was performed by Ashnikko.

Additionally, Riot Games announced a performer lineup for the VCT Grand Finals opening ceremony that includes Grabbitz and bbno$, who will perform their anthem live during the event, as well as ericdoa will also perform his 2023 Valorant-based single “Greater Than One.”

Other artists announced for the finals opening ceremony include vocalists Emei and Jazz Alonso who will debut a new track produced by ARB4.

The opening ceremony will serve as the prelude to an evening of esports action in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 fans when it takes place on Saturday, August 26 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

“It’s been an honor to work with VALORANT for three years in a row now,” said Grabbitz.“To see the impact the songs have had on the community and the players has been astonishing.”

“Making ‘GREATER THAN ONE’ was a more than surreal experience and to be able to perform it at Champs is just as exciting,” said ericdoa. “Years ago I fell in love with VAL and being able to work/collaborate with Riot so closely on music still feels like a dream.”

Ahead of the finals, Riot Games will team up with event producers Brownies & Lemonade to host a one-night music event on Wednesday, August 23 in downtown LA. Further details for the event will be revealed shortly on Riot and Brownies & Lemonade’s social channels.