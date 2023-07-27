Facebook Has 3 Billion Active Users and Growing Again

Facebook has more than 3 billion monthly active users, according to Meta’s Q2 earnings report. 2.064 billion use Facebook daily, up 27 million in the last three months alone.

Combine users from all Meta apps – WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads – have 3.88 billion monthly active users.

Particularly since an August 2022 Pew Research study showed falling use among teens, the storyline has been that Facebook was in decline. I was among those who read the tea leaves and advised musicians and marketers to not ignore Facebook but to actively build audiences elsewhere.

That trend may be reversing as Facebook and Instagram’s TikTok competitor Reels grows in popularity. Threads is also helping to drive Meta’s overall growth.

Whatever the reasons, Facebook is clearly not a dying platform, and those who downgrade its importance in their social strategy are missing an opportunity.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.