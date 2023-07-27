Wasserman Launches A Dedicated Speakers Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports, music, entertainment, and culture agency Wasserman, announced the launch of a dedicated speakers division, Wasserman Speakers.

The new division will be led by Julie Leventhal, who has been named Vice President, Wasserman Speakers and who brings more than two decades of speaking and events industry experience to her new role.

“The launch of Wasserman Speakers will allow us to tap into an expanded roster of unique voices with a diverse array of expertise,” said Leventhal. “Providing our white-glove service capabilities across all of Wasserman’s business reinforces our company’s relentless commitment to serving clients at all stages of their careers.”

At launch, the new division’s roster includes a range of high-profile sports and media figures, including Alex Morgan, Chipper Jones, Derrick Rose, Diana Taurasi, Kenny Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Megan Rapinoe, Mike Tirico, Scott Van Pelt and Sue Bird; and artists such as A-Trak, Allison Russell, Ben Folds, Diplo, Herbie Hancock, Idina Menzel, Isaac Slade, LeAnn Rimes and Master P.

The group also represents thought leaders like Admiral Michael Mullen and mental strength expert Amy Morin, celebrity chefs such as Ming Tsai, trailblazers like extreme adaptive athlete Kirstie Ennis, and influencers including Peloton’s Olivia Amato.

“Through Wasserman Speakers and our media practice at The Montag Group, we are equipped with the resources and network to bring all Montag and Wasserman clients opportunities that are specific to not only their field, but their current phase of life,” said Sandy Montag, whose company was acquired by Wasserman in 2022.

An expanded Wasserman Speakers client roster is available here.