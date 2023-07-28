Jay Sweet And James Taylor Save The Day At Newport Folk Festival

Newport, Rhode Island (CelebrityAccess) — The Newport Folk Festival faced an unforeseen challenge when indie singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who was set to perform on the festival’s Quad Stage on Friday, had to cancel his appearance due to a vocal strain following a show at Red Rocks earlier this week.

“To all Newport Folk Festival goers who had planned on seeing me tonight: I unfortunately have to cancel my performance. I would have loved to have been able to tell you this earlier but after spending the day in the hospital, meeting with multiple doctors, and having my vocal cords looked at, I have to cancel to avoid long term consequences to my voice. I have always wanted to play this festival and it is not just lip service to say that I am devastated,” Kahan said on social media on Friday afternoon.

“Genuinely. I fucking hate cancelling shows and this isn’t something I do lightly. It is painful for me. I hope you enjoy the festival and are able to have the amazing experience that you deserve,” Kahan added.

Despite the last-minute setback, the festival’s executive director, Jay Sweet, took swift action and reached out to the legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor, who lives in nearby Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Taylor generously agreed to step in and save the day for the Newport Folk Festival’s fans.

Alongside his wife, Caroline “Kim” Smedvig, and his son, Henry, James Taylor made a surprise entrance at the festival by boat. The crowd was elated as the trio took to the festival’s Quad Stage and delivered an unforgettable performance that delighted festival-goers.