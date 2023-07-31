Rapper NF Celebrates 23 New RIAA Certifications; Most Recent Single ‘Hope’ Certified Gold

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Chart-topping, multi-Platinum rapper/producer NF was presented with Six plaques to celebrate his astounding 23 new RIAA certifications, including his most recent GOLD single, “Hope.” His management and the Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) label team joined NF to commemorate the momentous occasion.

NF made his performance debut at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (July 26) and kicked off his Hope Tour earlier this month. The 31-city North American leg, which is nearly sold out, includes stops in Grand Rapids, Newark, Boston, Anaheim, Denver and more before wrapping up in Laval, QC at Place Bell on Sunday (September 3.)

NF is touring in support of HOPE – his third studio album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, and seven of the album’s 13 tracks appeared on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in the week following the album’s release.

A global smash, HOPE charted at No. 1 in The Netherlands, New Zealand and Switzerland as well as on the UK’s Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums Chart and has amassed nearly half a billion combined global streams to date.

The new RIAA certifications are listed below.

RIAA Certified Platinum Album The Search with 2x Platinum certified singles, “The Search,” “Time,” and “When I Grow Up.”

Platinum-certified singles – “Leave Me Alone,” “My Stress,” and “Why.”

Gold Certified Singles – “I Miss the Days,” “Returns,” “Nate,” “Change,” “Only,” and “Hate Myself”

RIAA Certified 2x Platinum Album Perception with 7x Platinum Certified Single “Let You Down

3x Platinum Certified singles “Lie” and “If You Want Love”

Platinum Certified single “Remember This.”

Gold Certified Singles “Dreams,” “My Life,” “Outcast,” “Green Light,” “Intro III,” “10 Feet Down”, and “You’re Special.”