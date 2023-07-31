CTM Outlander Acquires Historic Dutch Music Company Strengholt Music Group

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS (CelebrityAccess) — CTM Outlander, the private equity-backed independent music company announced the acquisition of the famed Dutch music company, Strengholt Music Group.

Founded in 1928, Strengholt B.V., formerly known as Warner Basart Music Publishers, plays a central role in the Dutch music indusrty.

The company’s catalog includes more than 100 hit songs, including music composed by Boudewijn de Groot, Lennaert Nijgh, Ramses Shaffy, Pierre Kartner, Hans van Hemert, Ferry Corsten, Radboud Miedema, John Ewbank, Eric van Tijn and Jochem Fluitsma, and including “Engelbewaarder” by Marco Schuitmaker (a song written 40 years ago), which is currently #1 in the Netherlands.

Worldwide hits in the Strengholt catalog include:

“Venus” – Shocking Blue / Bananarama

“Eviva España” – Imca Marina

“I remember Elvis Presley” – Danny Mirror

“How do you do” – Mouth & MacNeal

“The launch” – DJ Jean

“You’re the greatest lover” – Luv

“Elephant Song” – Kamahl

“Reality” – Lost Frequencies & Janieck

The management and music rights activities of Purple Eye Publishing and Purple Eye Entertainment, are excluded from the transaction with CTM Outlander and continue to operate separately.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.