Paul McCartney May Be Teasing A New Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Just months after wrapping his most recent ‘Got Back’ tour, former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney already seems to be teased at his next run of live shows.

In a series of mysterious social media posts over the weekend, McCartney hinted at the potential upcoming run, including sharing an image of blue clouds accompanied by the text “Got to get you into my life!”

Then, on Monday, July 31st, McCartney shared a similar post, with the words “Got to get you into my life!” on the side of a building and urging fans to sign up for his mailing list.

As noted by Songwriter, the post was also shared on the front page of Australian concert promoter Frontier Touring, which previously produced McCartney’s 2017 stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand.

McCartney’s latest solo album, McCartney III, was released way back in 2020, but he’s been working on new material, including helping to complete an unfinished Beatles record that will be brought to life with some help from A.I.