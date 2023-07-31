Billie Eilish To Go (Mostly) Solar At Lollapalooza 2023

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Billie Eilish, the environmental non-profit REVERB and Lollapalooza are teaming up to bring a solar powered battery system to Billie’s forthcoming headlining set at Lollapalooza.

The zero-emissions battery systems will supply some of the power for the show and will be supplied and managed by Overdrive Energy Solutions. The battery system will be charged by a temporary on-site solar array and will showcase technologies that can reduce a live performance’s greenhouse gas pollution, helping to shift away from fossil fuels.

The initiative is part of the Music Decarbonization Project that Eilish helped launch and fund and is REVERB’s campaign to advance innovative climate solutions to directly eliminate carbon emissions created by the music industry.

The goal at Lollapalooza is to further prove clean energy technology’s ability to provide power to large stages and help the live touring industry to transition away from carbon intensive diesel generators.

“We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry.” says Adam Gardner of REVERB. “There are real climate solutions available right here, right now. By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond.”

Lollapalooza will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park from August 3-6. Billie Eilish is slated to headline the festival’s main stage on August 3rd.