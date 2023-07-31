Lineup Announced For Elevation Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK VINEYARDS (CelebrityAccess) — Elevation Beaver Creek, a new live event combining music and wine, announced the first round of performers for 2023.

Set for October 1-3, 2023, the multi-genre lineup includes headliners such as Billy Currington, Michael Franti and former Florida Georgia Line guitarist Brian Kelley.

Other artists announced for 2023 include Coffey Anderson, George Birge, Jordana Bryant, Liddy Clark, Alex Hall, John Hollier, HunterGirl, Ryan Larkins, Stephanie Quayle, Jobi Riccio, Josh Ross, Dylan Schneider, Matt Stell, and The War and Treaty.

“Our carefully chosen artists will deliver authentic performances, while attendees immerse themselves in the beauty of Beaver Creek, making this a truly unique experience. As we reveal the first round of performers, I couldn’t be more excited about the diverse lineup that will leave a lasting impression on all attendees,” stated FF Entertainment’s Bobbii Jacobs.

Along with music, Elevation Beaver Creek will also combine music programming with select artist-engaged adventures, such as hiking, skeet shooting, golf outings, and more.

Attendance at the event will be limited and is only open to invited industry guests, including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives, and corporate partners.

Elevation is produced by Forefront Networks, a related party company to FF Entertainment.