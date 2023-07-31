Lady Gaga Revives Her Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Academy Award winner Lady Gaga announced she’s reviving her critically acclaimed Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, Lady Gaga is lined up for 12 additional dates for the residency, starting on August 31st and running through October 5th.

The shows will feature Lady Gaga exploring the Great American Songbook along with some of her greatest hits and fan favorites.

Select presales for the residency begin on August 1st, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting on August 4th.

She first launched her residency at Dolby Live in 2018 with two unique shows. Lady Gaga Enigma focused on her pop repertoire while Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano featured stripped down versions of her hits along a selection of standards drawn from the Great American Songbook. She revived the residency in 2021 with a series of nine Jazz & Piano shows.