The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce North American Tour

Berlin, DE (CelebrityAccess) – The iconic musical phenomenon the Brian Jonestown Massacre, renowned for its sound and visionary artistry, is set to embark on a highly-anticipated tour across North America this fall. After astounding success on their UK and Europe tour, the band is ready to treat their dedicated fans in the US, Canada and Mexico to an unforgettable live experience spanning 39 epic shows.

The tour is in celebration of their critically acclaimed 20th studio album, Your Future Is Your Past, which made its mark on the music scene with its release on February 2, 2023, under Anton Newcombe’s label – A Recordings.

Led by the indomitable frontman, songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, engineer, studio owner, father and force of nature Anton Newcombe, the band’s live performances have been nothing short of transcendent, captivating audiences with mesmerizing psychedelic jams and technical brilliance. Critics and fans alike have praised their innovative sound, hailing them as an essential pillar of the alternative music scene.

Their latest album is a profound exploration covering topics such as war and crisis, delivered with unmatched creative finesse. It is a testament to Newcombe’s continued relevance and creativity, tackling weighty themes with poetic nuance and ingenuity. From anthems that rally against injustice to introspective ballads that navigate the depths of the human experience, the album weaves a captivating tapestry of sound and storytelling – with many songs referencing inspiration from his son Wolfgang and are, in fact, his ideas.

Audiences can expect to hear newer songs; their 2022 majestic album Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees, and classics that showcase the band’s mix of genres. The North American tour will take the band across the East, West, South, and Midwest coasts, featuring performances at iconic festivals LA’s Desert Daze and Mexico City’s Hipnosis. With only seven days off during the extensive 39-date run, the Brian Jonestown Massacre is ready to deliver an immersive and transformative live experience to their ever-growing and fiercely devoted fanbase.

On tour, Newcombe is accompanied by:

Ricky Maymi (guitar)

Ryan Carlson Van Kriedt (guitar)

Daniel Lyons (drums)

Joel Gion (tambourine)

Hallberg Daði Hallbergsson (bass)

Emil Nikolaisen (keyboards)

SEPTEMBER

17 Philadelphia, Union Transfer

18 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

19 Boston, Royale

20 Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

21 South Burlington, Higher Ground – The Ballroom

22 Montréal, QC, Théâtre Beanfield

24 Toronto, ON, The Concert Hall – Toronto

25 Pittsburgh, PA, Mr. Smalls Theatre

26 Covington, Madison Theater

27 Columbus, Newport Music Hall

28 Grand Rapids, The Intersection –

29 Chicago, The Vic Theatre

30 Minneapolis, Varsity Theater

OCTOBER:

02 Bozeman, The Elm

03 Missoula, Top Hat

04 Seattle, Neumos

05 Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

06 Portland, OR, Aladdin Theater

07 Bend, Volcanic Theatre

09 Santa Cruz, Rio Theatre

10 San Francisco, The Warfield

12 Pioneertown, Pappy + Harriet’s

13 Los Angeles, Desert Daze The Bellwether

14 San Luis Obispo, SLO Brew

15 San Diego, House of Blues

16 Phoenix, The Van Buren

18 Salt Lake City, Metro Music Hall

20 Fort Collins, Washington’s

21 Colorado Springs, The Black Sheep

23 Denver, Ogden Theatre

24 Kansas City, Recordbar

25 Oklahoma City, Beer City Music Hall

28 Austin, Levitation – The Far Out

29 Dallas, Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

30 Houston, The Heights Theater

31 News Orleans, Toulouse Theatre

NOVEMBER:

01 Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

03 Quintaroo, MX, TBD

04 CDMX, MX, Hipnosis 2023