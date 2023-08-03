California Music Venue to be Renamed Toyota Pavilion at Concord

CONCORD, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The venue formerly known as the Concord Pavilion will become the Toyota Pavilion at Concord after Live Nation secured a new naming rights partnership with the Northern California Toyota Dealers Association.

“The Toyota Dealers of Northern California are really excited for this great opportunity to support the local passion points of our communities. Long live, live music!” said Dave Johnston, Toyota Dealer Association President.

The new naming rights deal comes as the Toyota Pavilion at Concord prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. Designed by noted architect Frank Gehry and landscape architect Peter Walker, the venue hosts concerts by some of the biggest names in music, such as Iron Maiden and Santana, as well as large scale local and community events, including all nine annual school graduations for Mt Diablo School District.

Upcoming shows at Toyota Pavilion at Concord on the books for the rest of 2023 include performances by Sting, Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll, Culture Club, Beck, and many more.

“We’re thrilled to announce Toyota as our partner for this beloved venue,” said Andy Peikon, Live Nation’s Senior Vice President and Head of Venue Sales. “With over 40 years of involvement in the Concord community, this partnership allows Toyota to connect with local fans during memorable live music experiences that matter so much to them.”