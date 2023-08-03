Taylor Swift Announces New North American ‘Eras’ Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift surprised fans with the announcement of a slew of new dates for her ‘Eras’ tour, lining up new stadium shows in both the U.S. and Canada for 2024.

On Thursday, Swift announced 15 new shows, including six performances at Toronto’s Rogers Center from November 11 – 23, 2024.

She also announced three new shows each at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in October and the first week of November in 2024.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift shared on social media, announcing the schedule update. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

The dates will all feature support from up-and-coming singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.