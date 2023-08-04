Jelly Roll And Wife Bunnie Share Tender Moment On Stage, Fulfill The Dying Wish of Cancer Patient & Visit His Former Prison

ALPHARETTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – The hottest artist in Country music right now, Jelly Roll, and his wife, Bunnie, shared a tender moment on stage during his sold-out concert at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Saturday (July 29). Jelly Roll is currently touring the country on his Backroad Baptism Tour.

MusicMayhem reports that during his headlining performance, he sang the song “Kill a Man,” a track that he has said to several media outlets is a tribute to his wife Bunnie – whom he’s been married to for seven years. He surprised his fans by bringing her to the stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my beautiful wife, Miss Bunnie DeFord,” he said as Bunnie, who runs the successful Dumb Blonde podcast, made her way to her husband. MusicMayhem reports the crowd loved it and erupted into cheers.

“Without y’all, there is no us, so we love every one of you motherfu**ckers. So thank you!” Bunnie said as she stood close to her hubby’s side smiling from ear to ear.

MusicMayhem reports that Jelly Roll then sang that song with conviction while Bunnie stayed on the stage. He gazed into her eyes as he sang the lyrics and held her hand. They then shared a slow dance as the Tennessee native serenaded his wife, expressing his dedication and appreciation to her in front of thousands of fans. It was a touching moment between the couple; they acted like no one else was in the room.

During the chorus, Jelly Roll changed the lyrics to fit the moment, singing, “I was bulletproof, but baby, lovin’ you could kill a man” to “I was bulletproof, but Bunnie, lovin’ you can kill a man.” After the lyric change, the betrothed couple kissed, and Bunnie exited to continue watching from the side stage.

“One more time for my beautiful wife, Miss Bunnie DeFord. I’m not good at writing love songs, but I love her so much that I tried,” he told the crowd.

Bunnie has been very vocal to those who claim she is a “gold digger,” saying on her social media accounts that she was with the “Save Me” singer WAY before he became what he is now. In his documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, Bunnie clearly shows that her intentions are pure and that she loves her husband for who he is.

“When I met him, I was just like, ‘Who the f*ck is this dude?’. He was a nobody. He was playing to a room of 30 people. It’s always like, ‘She’s a gold digger,’ and I’m like … that’s just not the case.”

She described how Jelly Roll would call and ask her for help with things he needed for his daughter Bailee, born in 2008. Bunnie said, “I didn’t mind it. That’s the hold J (Jelly Roll) had on me.”

Last month, the “She” hitmaker and his wife shared an unfeigned moment with a stage 4 cancer patient whose dying wish was to meet the singer, have dinner and attend a concert of the “Son of a Sinner,” singer – her name, Suzanne Durham.

Durham, 65, is a former Nashville house manager for women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. She shared that she has stage 4 small cell carcinoma; doctors told her the cancer was “untreatable” and she was “having a really hard time.” The doctor gave her less than five months to live, according to Durham’s video on TikTok on July 8.

The James Bass Foundation, a nonprofit organization that grants final dreams for adults between the ages of 21 and 65 battling a terminal illness, shared the video of Durham, reports 107nus. Lo and behold, Miss Bunnie herself commented on the TikTok.

“We can def make this happen. What city is she in?” said Bunnie. The foundation replied that Durham is in Nashville and that they’d love for Bonnie to be there when Durham meets Jelly Roll.

The James Bess Foundation shared a follow-up video on TikTok on Wednesday (July 19) showing the moment Jelly Roll and Bunnie “came out to fulfill the dying wish of a community angel and hero dedicated to helping others recover from addiction. We are extremely grateful to Jelly Roll and Bunnie for their time and loving hearts!” Please take a look at the video below.

Lastly, it doesn’t matter how big or high Jelly’s star climbs; he remains committed to his community and remembers where he came from.

At the end of 2022, WhiskeyRiff reports that Jelly donated every single dollar from a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena to the Juvenile Detention Center he served time growing up.

Jelly, whose real name is Jason DeFord, put on a concert for inmates at the prison he once walked through in the same orange jumpsuit. The video below shows Jelly, country music star Brantley Gilbert and Struggle Jennings (step-grandson of Waylon) going to visit the inmates in Jelly’s old cell block, and while there, Jelly takes the microphone and puts on a show.

Jelly didn’t hesitate, going right into “Folsom Prison Blues” by the man in black, Johnny Cash. Jelly Roll – superstar, husband, father, singer, songwriter and advocate has one of the biggest hearts and sense of empathy than anyone in the industry.

I’m not crying – you’re crying.