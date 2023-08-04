Bandsintown and Amazon Music Join Forces To Help Artists Sell More Merch

Responding to the growing importance of merch as an income stream for musicians, Amazon Music and Bandsintown have collaborated to launch a new merch integration.

Starting today, fans can shop for merchandise while browsing artist profiles and tour pages on the Bandsintown website and app.

“Amazon Music and Bandsintown are coming together to make it even easier for fans to find merch from their favorite artists,” said Sean McMullan, director of artist services for Amazon Music. “Merchandise and touring are uniquely intertwined, and we’re making it easier than ever for artists and fans to connect.”

The new integration empowers the 590,000 artists registered with Bandsintown for Artists to leverage its suite of free marketing tools to easily promote merch and music to Bandsintown’s community of 80 million fans via in-app notifications, email, and social channels.

“Merch is an opportunity to demonstrate fandom and a critical source of revenue at times when touring costs are rising,” said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown Co-Founder and Managing Partner, “so we’re proud o come together with Amazon Music to further our mutual goals of helping artists and their fans.”

Merchandise available on Bandsintown will be drawn from the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop, a centralized merch hub that includes apparel, physical music, and more.

Learn more about the new integration, including how to connect a Bandsintown For Artists and Amazon Music For Artist account here.