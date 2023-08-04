REPORT: DICE Lays Off Over 30 Creative and Marketing Staff Members; Plans To Work With Freelancers

August 4, 2023-LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – London-headquartered DICE, a mobile ticketing and music discovery platform, has laid off approximately 30 staff members. The news comes less than two years after unveiling a $122 million Series C for the company.

DICE has acknowledged the staff reduction, and former staff members who have been a part of the staff reduction have taken to LinkedIn to confirm the news.

Resident Advisor reports the entirety of DICE’s creative team (except the director) was laid off, while the “majority of the marketing team” was let go. It was reported that this is the third round of staff layoffs the company has made in recent months. The loss in the workforce will now be filled with agreements with freelancers.

“We recently made the difficult decision to restructure parts of our business to ensure we can focus on our most important initiatives,” said a DICE representative in a statement. “This isn’t an exercise we carry out lightly, and we’re sad that we have to say goodbye to colleagues that we love working with and respect enormously.”

Unfortunately, DICE is not alone in announcing recent layoffs within the music industry, with Spotify, Utopia, Warner Music, CD Baby/Soundrop, BMI, TikTok, SoundHound, SoundCloud, and others letting staffers go.

DICE recently welcomed veteran music executive Caron Veazey to its Board of Directors, launched a new feature, DICE’s Groups, to help fans connect and plan group events for live music and was most recently named the new ticketing partner for the new Leeds venue – Project House.