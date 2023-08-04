Bruce Springsteen Sells Over 1.6 Million Tickets In Europe

LONDON, UK (Vip-Booking) – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s European tour made a triumphant return with a remarkable achievement of selling over a million and a half tickets and receiving widespread praise for delivering the best shows of their career.

The tour, spanning 14 countries, included unforgettable performances in iconic cities such as Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London, and Copenhagen.

One of the tour highlights was the finale in Monza, Italy, where more than 70,000 fans gathered to witness an unforgettable show. In London’s Hyde Park, the band performed across two nights to a staggering audience of over 130,000, featuring support from The E Street Horns and The E Street Choir.

The Telegraph awarded the performance a five-star review, hailing Springsteen’s peak performance. At the same time, USA Today enthusiastically urged North American audiences to seize the opportunity to see him on his upcoming tour.

The excitement and momentum are set to continue, with 31 more tour dates scheduled before the year’s end. The following stops will be at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11, followed by a grand finale at San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 10 and 12. Multiple-night runs are also planned for Philadelphia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Los Angeles.