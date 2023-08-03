Canadian Music Legend Buffy Sainte-Marie Retires From Touring

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The JUNO Award-winning Canadian-American singer-songwriter and First Nations advocate Buffy Sainte-Marie announced that she’s officially retiring from touring. In announcing her decision, Sainte-Marie cited travel-related health issues and the challenges of life on the road Due to a combination of contributing factors including travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges, Buffy Sainte-Marie is regretfully announcing her retirement from her life as a touring artist.

“I have made the difficult decision to pull out of all scheduled performances in the foreseeable future. Arthritic hands and a recent shoulder injury have made it no longer possible to perform to my standards. Sincere regrets to all my fans and family, my band and the support teams that make it all possible,” she said in a statement provided by her publicist.