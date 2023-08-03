Australian Festival Company Hand Picked Events Enters Liquidation

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Hand Picked Events and Marketing Pty Ltd, the company behind Australia’s Grass Is Greener festival brand, has begun liquidation after going into administration earlier this year.

The Grass is Greener festival debuted in Cairns in 2016 but soon expanded to multiple locations, including the Gold Coast, Canberra, and Geelong.

However, the festival ran into financial issues in 2022 and lost headliners including Ty Dolla $ign, ZHU, and OneFour just weeks before the gate was due to open.

The Geelong and Canberra dates were subsequently cancelled with Hand Picked Events and Marketing citing a range of issues from COVID to weather as contributing factors.

Despite the cancellations, Grass Is Greener events took place in the Gold Coast and Cairns with a lineup that included PNAU, Alok, Sticky Fingers, Waifa, Boo Seeka, and YG, among others.

On July 17th, the company officially entered liquidation with BCR Advisory appointed to oversee the unwinding.