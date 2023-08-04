The Estate Of Jenni Rivera Signs With UMPG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Publishing Group announced the signing of an exclusive, global publishing agreement with the estate of the late Latin recording artist Jenni Rivera.

The deal follows the recent release of “La Diva de la Banda” posthumous album “Misión Cumplida” which includes the late singer’s original recordings found by her youngest child, Johnny.

The album includes “Pedacito de Mi,” a track that is completed by the enchanting vocals of her three daughters Jacqie, Chiquis and Jenicka. The new global deal with Universal Music Publishing Group reinforces the late singer’s timeless discography, cultural importance and everlasting song catalogue.

“We share the news of the signing of the Jenni Rivera Estate with much joy! Jenni was someone who inspired the fans of her music and empowered them. She was a fighter and a woman with much success, and her music will always be remembered because it opened many doors for women in the regional Mexican genre,” stated Alexandra Lioutikoff, President of LATAM & US Latin, UMPG.

“It’s an honor to work with the Jenni Rivera estate and we’re excited to administer the catalog. Jenni was a woman who awakened emotions, inspired multitudes, and whose legacy is important to Latin music,” added Ana Rosa Santiago, SVP A&R Latin, UMPG.

Rivera is considered one of the leading voices of her generation of Latin music stars with more than 20 million albums sold before her career was tragically truncated short by a plane crash in 2012.