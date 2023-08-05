Jelly Roll Earns Second Consecutive Number One On Country Radio With ‘Need a Favor’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The biggest name in Country music today – Jelly Roll earned his second consecutive No.1 on Country radio this week with his Platinum-selling single, “Need A Favor.” The hit, which also earned multiple weeks on top of the rock airplay charts, is the singer/songwriter’s follow-up single to his first No. 1 on Country radio, “Son of A Sinner.”

The milestone comes on the heels of the Backroad Baptism tour launch, which kicked off this week in Southhaven, MS (July 28). The 43-city headlining arena tour continues tonight in Mansfield, MA (August 4) before heading to Banger, ME (August 5), Gilford, NH (August 8) and Bridgeport, CT (August 9), and Bristow, Va’s Jiffy Lube Live (August 11).

In an interview with Billboard, Jelly Roll shared, “A second No. 1 at Country radio is something I wouldn’t have even allowed myself to dream about. ‘Need A Favor’ has absolutely changed my life. It’s been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what’s happening out there on the road. Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song since the beginning, and thank you to Country radio for supporting therapeutic music like “Need A Favor” since day one. It’s amazing to have your support, and I’ve seen firsthand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country.”

Written by Jelly (Jason DeFord), Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta, and Rob Ragosta, “Need A Favor” is one of 13 tracks on his debut Country album, Whitsitt Chapel. Released in June 2023, the album became the most significant country debut album in Billboard Consumption chart history – earning the singer/songwriter another milestone after he topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart for more than 28 weeks – the longest reign for an artist in the chart’s existence. Jelly co-wrote all 13 tracks on the album, including his breakthrough viral single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt, which has earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Born and raised in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, the former addict and drug dealer draws from his personal experiences to tell the story of a man who has been through the ringer and isn’t afraid to share his raw truth. The 3-time CMT Award-winning artist has had a history-making year – selling out the Ryman Auditorium as well as his hometown arena of 18,000+ fans at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, earning two No. 1’s at Country radio and multi-week hits at Rock simultaneously, launching the Background Baptism Tour, and releasing an all-access documentary of his life at home and on the road, Jelly Roll: Save Me (Hulu).

REMAINING BACKROAD BAPTISM TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 04 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center!

Sat Aug 05 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater!

Tue Aug 08 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

Wed Aug 09 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Fri Aug 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live>

Sat Aug 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach>

Tue Aug 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake<

Thu Aug 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater<

Fri Aug 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater<

Sat Aug 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre>

Tue Aug 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center*

Thu Aug 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP*

Fri Aug 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center>

Sat Aug 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center>

Tue Aug 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena#

Wed Aug 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater#

Fri Sep 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena#

Sat Sep 02 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre#

Tue Sep 05 —Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument*

Wed Sep 06 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse*

Tue Sep 12 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Thu Sep 14 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion$

Fri Sep 15 — Bakersfield, CA, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena$

Tue Sept 19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center>

Thu Sep 21 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater>

Fri Sep 22 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^$

Sat Sep 23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion$

Tue Sep 26 — Tupelo, MS — Cadence Bank Arena*

Thu Sep 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center!

Fri Sep 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center!

Sat Sep 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center!

Tue Oct 03 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum*

Thu Oct 05 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

Fri Oct 06 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum<

Tue Oct 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena<

Thu Oct 12 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena#

Fri Oct 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena#

Sat Oct 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

*With Support from Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, & Josh Adam Meyers

+With Support from Merkules, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

!With Support from Elle King, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

>With Support from Ashley McBryde, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

<With Support from Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

#With Support from Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

$With Support from Three 6 Mafia, Struggle Jennings, & Josh Adam Meyers

Additional Live Performances

Fri Sep 08 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Support for Eric Church

Sat Sep 09 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre – Support for Eric Church

Sun Sep 10 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre – Support for Eric Church

Sat Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Support for Eric Church