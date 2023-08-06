Former Spotify Exec Tash Shah Appointed TuneCore VP For International

LONDON (CelebrityAccess0 – TuneCore has named Tash Shah as the company’s new Vice President of International. Shah joined TuneCore after spending 12 years at Spotify, where she served as the streaming platform’s first head of marketing in the UK.

Shah will report to TuneCore’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to be hired in the coming months, and the interim will report to TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson.

Gleeson said: “In recent years, TuneCore has seen a surge in international growth, with over 60% of new artists and labels outside the US. As the company looks to expand even further in growing key international markets such as Asia, LATAM and Europe, Tash’s expertise in digital music and marketing will be instrumental in guiding our local Heads of TuneCore to provide innovatively, localized career-building opportunities and solutions to artists and labels around the world.”

In her new role, Shah will be tasked with driving TuneCore’s international growth by accelerating expansion into new global markets and managing the execution of business strategies. She will also oversee a team of international heads of TuneCore across 17 countries and three major regions while developing programs to benefit TuneCore’s growing roster of international artists and labels.

Shah said: “I’m thrilled to embark on a new chapter at TuneCore after a wonderful 12-year journey with Spotify. TuneCore’s commitment to fostering independent talent is exceptional. I couldn’t be happier to join a company that supports artists end to end through their creative process but also with the tools and resources needed to bloom in today’s music industry. I’m grateful to Andreea and the team for inviting me into their world, and I look forward to getting started!”

During her time at Spotify, Shah delivered some of their earliest in-house artist marketing campaigns and implemented significant partnerships with the BBC, Nike, Vodafone and more.