Rapper YSL Mondo Arrested For Guns and Drugs After Police Search

MARIETTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – A member of Young Thug’s YSL crew has been arrested after police searched his home.

WSB-TV reports federal agents went to the Marietta, GA home of the rapper for a search after Mondo, real name Fremondo Crenshaw, didn’t appear for a court date for an unrelated charge. Last month, Mondo was arrested for strangling a woman inside a home in Marietta.

After the search, the US Marshals Task Force, Cobb County police and GBI agents found drugs, cash and guns. The 31-year-old rapper faces multiple gun, drug and gang charges, including three counts violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The police report doesn’t reveal what gang Mondo is allegedly linked to. However, law enforcement representatives told the news outlet that he’s a member of YSL. Mondo was not charged in the 56-count YSL Rico case involving Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other members.

Mondo and Thug are both being held at the Cobb County Jail in waiting trial. HipHopDX reports that Mondo faces additional charges in DeKalb County but Cook County gets priority.