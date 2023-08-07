Ian Watkins, Former Lostprophets Singer & Convicted Pedophile Brutally Stabbed In Prison

(CelebrityAccess) – Former Lostprophets lead singer Ian Watkins was taken hostage and brutally stabbed while serving time in prison, reports Consequence.

Watkins is currently serving time behind bars for multiple sex offenses and pedophilia crimes. He was held hostage by fellow cellmates and brutally stabbed and beaten, according to The Mirror. Yahoo.com reported that the disgraced singer was fighting for his life.

Per The Mirror’s report, the 46-year-old Watkins was taken hostage by three fellow inmates on Saturday (August 5). The inmates brutally beat and stabbed him. Correctional officers eventually freed him and treated him in an ambulance outside HMP Wakefield.

The prison’s spokesperson stated, “Police are investigating an incident that took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

The UK frontman was arrested after the execution of a drugs warrant at his home on September 21, 2012, when several computers, mobile phones and storage devices were confiscated.

Watkins is serving roughly ten years into a 29-year sentence – handed down in December 2013 when he pled guilty to multiple counts of engaging in sex with minors. One of his most reprehensible charges was the attempted sexual assault of an infant.