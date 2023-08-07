19-Year-Old Dead After Being Run Over At The Gorge’s Watershed Music Festival

GEORGE, WA (CelebrityAccess) – A 19-year-old man is dead after being run over by a boat trailer while attending the Live Nation-produced Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge.

KPQ.com reports that deputies said Carson Santos of Puyallup was running beside the boat trailer when he tried to jump onto the tongue of the trailer, lost his footing and fell to the ground, resulting in the trailer running over him.

Santos was flown to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Additionally, KPQ reports deputies say an adult man from Roseburg, OR, was driving a Toyota Tundra and towing a wake surfing boat near the Pivot when the accident occurred. The driver and his passengers cooperated and remained at the scene while the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit investigated what the sheriff called a “tragic accident.”

The death comes from a shooting that killed two and three injured at the Gorge campground in June.

According to court documents, James Kelly (26) attended the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival on June 17 when he began hallucinating on mushrooms. The effects had Kelly believing the world was ending, so he opened fire into the crowded campground. Kelly is now in jail on murder and assault charges.

The 2023 festival headliners were Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and was supposed to be Luke Bryan. Bryan, however had to drop out of the festival due to vocal issues. Live Nation’s Brian O’Connell then announced that female Country music star Lainey Wilson would be his replacement.