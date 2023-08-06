Marcus King & Celisse Perform at Soho Sessions For Addiction Awareness

HAMPTONS, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The Soho Sessions took to the road for a concert at the iconic Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons for the first time. It was a smash hit performance(s) from Marcus King and Celisse, taking place in an all-sober-supportive environment. Known for unforgettable and intimate live music experiences around NYC, The Soho Sessions: Hamptons Edition opened its doors to anyone interested with tickets available.

Celisse is a multi-talented artist making waves in the music industry with her unique blend of soul, rock, and folk influences. She’s been at some of the biggest festivals in the country and collaborated with Alicia Keys and Dave Matthews Band!

King is a soulful vocalist and accomplished guitarist known for electrifying performances and insightful songwriting. His debut solo album El Dorado topped the Americana radio charts and earned considerable critical praise.

The special sober night at the Talkhouse presented the perfect environment for live music lovers – complete with a full mocktail bar alongside the Talkhouse’s regular drink selections. All were welcome to attend, sober or otherwise, to support a crucial cause and enjoy some fantastic live music.

For the event, the Soho Sessions, produced by RWE Partners – collaborated with 1 Million Strong, an initiative to support recovery through The Phoenix – in order to raise awareness about mental health and addiction. The initiative has made its mark in the music industry, bringing sober-supportive performances to various music venues and festivals nationwide. RWE Co-founders Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter are known for their executive production work on events, including Love Rocks NYC.