Carly Pearce Announces New Single & Fall Headlining ‘Country Made Me Do It’ Fall Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music darling Carly Pearce has announced her North American headlining Country Made Me Do It tour, kicking off October 5 at The Town Hall in New York City (NYC). Presented by Conundrum Wines, the tour will hit Boston, Los Angeles, Nashville and more before ending on November 18 in Detroit. Hannah Ellis and Adam Doleac will open on select dates.
In anticipation of the tour, Pearce has launched her official fan club and will offer fans an exclusive fan club presale starting today (August 8) and ending Thursday (August 10). Fans can utilize a code for both tickets and VIP experiences. The fan club offers two access tiers ranging from a newsletter from Pearce, online store discounts, access to behind-the-scenes content, presale tickets, and VIP experience access codes. General tickets will go on sale this Friday (August 11).
In addition, Pearce is dropping her brand new song “Country Made Me Do It” via Big Machine Records on Friday (August 11). The song is inspired by Pearce’s time-honored relationship with Country Music and its impact in her life.
The singer/songwriter was recently awarded a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Platinum certification for her No. 1 hit, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” with outlaw country’s female rebel, Ashley McBryde. The Grammy-winning song (Best Country Duo/Group Performance) made history with Pearce and McBryde the first female pairing to win the category.
Carly Pearce 2023 Tour Dates:
Oct 5 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
Oct 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 7 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore
Oct 12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Oct 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Oct 14 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
Oct 20 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
Oct 21 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater
Oct 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov 1 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Nov 2 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center
Nov 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore