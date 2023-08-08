Carly Pearce Announces New Single & Fall Headlining ‘Country Made Me Do It’ Fall Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music darling Carly Pearce has announced her North American headlining Country Made Me Do It tour, kicking off October 5 at The Town Hall in New York City (NYC). Presented by Conundrum Wines, the tour will hit Boston, Los Angeles, Nashville and more before ending on November 18 in Detroit. Hannah Ellis and Adam Doleac will open on select dates.

In anticipation of the tour, Pearce has launched her official fan club and will offer fans an exclusive fan club presale starting today (August 8) and ending Thursday (August 10). Fans can utilize a code for both tickets and VIP experiences. The fan club offers two access tiers ranging from a newsletter from Pearce, online store discounts, access to behind-the-scenes content, presale tickets, and VIP experience access codes. General tickets will go on sale this Friday (August 11).

In addition, Pearce is dropping her brand new song “Country Made Me Do It” via Big Machine Records on Friday (August 11). The song is inspired by Pearce’s time-honored relationship with Country Music and its impact in her life.

The singer/songwriter was recently awarded a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Platinum certification for her No. 1 hit, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” with outlaw country’s female rebel, Ashley McBryde. The Grammy-winning song (Best Country Duo/Group Performance) made history with Pearce and McBryde the first female pairing to win the category.

Carly Pearce 2023 Tour Dates:

Oct 5 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

Oct 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 7 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore

Oct 12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Oct 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Oct 14 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

Oct 20 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Oct 21 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

Oct 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov 1 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Nov 2 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

Nov 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore