Bruno Mars Adds Five Shows To Vegas Residency Including New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-Grammy Award-winning global superstar Bruno Mars has announced five additional shows to his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM for December.

The newly announced shows include two New Year’s Eve weekend shows. The five dates added are December 22 – 23, 28, and 30 – 31.

Live Nation (LN) customers can access a presale starting Wednesday (August 9) at 10 am PT. MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program members will have access to a presale starting Thursday (August 10) at 10 am PT. Both presales end Thursday (August 10) at 10 pm PT. Tickets start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges.

Mars is the first male and third act to have at least three top 5 Hot 100 hits from his first three albums, following only Mariah Carey and Beyonce. He is the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100’s Top 5 with “That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk.” He is also one half of the duo Silk Sonic alongside Alexander .Paak.