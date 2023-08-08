Live Nation’s Made In American Festival Canceled For 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — The 2023 Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled, according to a statement posted to the event’s social media on Tuesday.

In the post, organizers did not provide much information about the cancellation, beyond citing “circumstances outside of production control” and noting that the “decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

Despite the cancellation for 2023, the post states that organizers anticipate the festival will return to Philadelphia in 2024.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience,” the statement said. “We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”

The festival, which takes place over two days during Labor Day Weekend, featured a lineup for 2023 with headliners SZA and Lizzo, along with scheduled performances from Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, Weston Estate.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his disappointment at the cancellation but said he hopes to see the event return to Philly in 2024.