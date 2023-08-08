Peermusic Announces Elizabeth Rodda As President, Latin America & Global Society Relations

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Peermusic (Peer) has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Rodda as President of Latin America and Global Society Relations.

Rodda will be based in Miami and report to CEO Mary Megan Peer, who has 20 years of experience and most recently served as the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) SVP of International Affairs.

Rodda will be responsible for the company’s Latin initiatives across South America, Mexico and Central America. Peer has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela and additionally administers the territories of Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Rodda’s area of responsibility will include signing new songwriters, producers and catalogs, and she will also oversee digital and sync in the region. Peer’s Latin and Puerto Rican operations continue to be led by Kathy Spanberger, President and COO of Peermusic’s Anglo-American Region.

Rodda spent ten years at the ASCAP as Director of International Affairs and Regional Relationship Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean. She also had stints at Planet Records and Caribe Sound and Music Publishing.

Mary Megan Peer said: “Liz deeply understands the complexity of the global rights ecosystem and has a passion for advocating for songwriters. Her strong relationships with key stakeholders within the Latin America region will be invaluable as she works to optimize revenue growth and rights flow for all peermusic songwriters. I’m confident that Liz will be a driving force both in the continued development of our Latin America operations and as a representative of peermusic to collections societies around the world.”

Rodda said: “It’s an absolute honor to be invited to join the team at Peermusic. Peermusic is well-regarded in the industry as an outstanding music publisher with an impressive international footprint that conducts business with the highest level of integrity. The company has a rich history of promoting songs of cultural importance, being devoted to its music creators, and helping them reach the next step in their career trajectory.

“I look forward to further build upon Peermusic’s remarkable legacy across Latin America, representing the interests of peermusic writers through the company’s close relationships with CMOs around the globe, and working with the rest of Peermusic’s team to navigate new opportunities, strengthen new partnerships and, ultimately, deliver even more value to our songwriter clients. I’m incredibly thankful to Mary Megan, Ralph Peer II [executive chair], and the peermusic team for this opportunity.”