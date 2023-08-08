Grammy Nominated Artist Rissi Palmer Announces Changes to Booking & Management Teams

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Rissi Palmer has announced her signing with Invasion Merch, a New York-based company that offers management, distribution and merchandising services.

Palmer has also inked a new contract with Paladin Artists, a talent and literary agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London. This new partnership with both companies will help expand Palmer’s audience base and build on the momentum she has built as an independent artist, primarily managing all aspects of her career independently over the past decade.

“I am truly grateful for everything I’ve learned as both a signed artist and an independent artist,” says Palmer. “And, while I’m proud of the things I’ve been able to accomplish as an indie artist, I’m excited to see what new heights the relationship with these two reputable entities will take my career.”

“Rissi Palmer has an awe-inspiring career on her own terms,” notes Peter Casperson, Co-Founder of Invasion Group. “Her accomplishments as an indie artist speaks to the heart of the Invasion Merch model and mission. We look forward to augmenting awareness of her exceptionalism nationally and internationally.”

“Rissi is a phenomenal singer-songwriter and entrepreneur,” adds Kath Buckell, Agent for Paladin Artists. “She is a truly authentic artist and one we are proud to represent. We look forward to helping enhance her vision as she continues inspiring the next generations.”

Since parting ways with her previous label in 2010, Palmer has redefined success on her terms. She has independently released three critically acclaimed albums and scored two Grammy nominations in the Best Children’s Music Album category. Palmer also hosts Apple Music’s popular radio show, Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer, now in its third year. Earlier this year, Palmer’s Still Here documentary film was featured on PBS’ American Masters: In The Making series, which focuses on artists whose work explores and influences American Culture today.

Palmer has performed at The White House, The Grand Ole Opry, New York’s Lincoln Center and the Apollo Theater. She is also a special news correspondent for CMT Hot 20 and Governor of the Recording Academy’s Nashville chapter.