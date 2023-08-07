Details Announced For Sinéad O’Connor’s Memorial Service

BRAY, Republic Of Ireland (CelebrityAccess) — Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral will take place near her home in Wicklow, Ireland on August 8th.

According to The Independent, her cortege will travel along the seafront in Bray, starting at the Harbour Bar and continuing to the other end of the Strand Road, before a private burial service takes place.

Fans and well-wishers have been invited to line the seafront route for a final farewell.

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” a rep from the late singer’s family said in a statement published by the Independent.

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place,” the statement added.

“The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”