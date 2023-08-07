Beyoncé’s FedExField Concert Delayed By Dangerous Weather, She Pays $100,000 To Keep Trains Running Late After The Show

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour coughed up a cool $100,000 to keep trains running late in Washington D.C. after her performance at FedExField on Sunday was delayed by heavy rains and lightning.

According to the transit authority, the trains and all of the city’s 98 metro stations stayed open for an extra hour to ensure customers could return home after the show, subsidized by a payment from Beyoncé’s tour.

During the extended service period, customers were only able to enter the transit system at Morgan Boulevard, the station closest to FedExField, while all of the other stations in the network were exit-only, the Transit Authority said.

Fans at the stadium were issued a “shelter in place” notice at approximately 6:40 at the approach of dangerous weather in the region.

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars,” the stadium announced via social media on Sunday night.

“All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

The shelter in place order was lifted after approximately 2 hours, allowing the show to proceed.

Washington D.C. area ABC affiliate described a chaotic situation inside of FedExField when the warnings were issued.

“From moment one, they had zero control, zero,” Kelly Bennett, who attended the show, told WFJS.

“I literally called 911 from where I was standing and I was being crushed up on a wall,” Bennett added. “It was crazy, it was chaotic and it was riot-like.”