Madison Square Garden Entertainment Announces Cirque du Soliel Will Return For The Holiday Season

NEW YORK & CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced the return of the family-friendly Cirque du Soliel holiday theatrical, ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil’ to both The Theater at Madison Square Garden and The Chicago Theatre this holiday season.

The holiday-themed show will run concurrently at both venues with 28 shows apiece, taking place from December 7 through December 28.

‘Twas the Night Before…’ is based on the classic poem, “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, and is Cirque’s first foray into Holiday shows. The performance features acrobatics, characters drawn from the story and a soundtrack of holiday classics that have been updated with a Cirque du Soleil twist.

The show was created and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

Tickets for both engagements go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11, 2023.