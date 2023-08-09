Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment Pacts With Red Light And The Estate Of Tom Petty For Future Film And Television Projects

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The full-service literary management company Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment announced a partnership with Red Light Management and the Estate of Tom Petty to develop new avenues in film, and television based on the life and music of the late rock icon.

According to Kaplan/Perrone, the partnership will explore opportunities for the Tom Petty legacy both in scripted and non-scripted film and television projects.

Petty, who died in 2017, was a prolific musician who, over the course of a 40-year career, sold more than 84 million records and preformed for over 140 million fans across the globe.

Petty, who hails from Florida, released thirteen albums with his band the Heartbreakers, but also was a member of Mudcrutch, and the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys alongside George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Bob Dylan, and Roy Orbison.

His music has 4.9 billion streams worldwide to date, propelled by a catalog of hits that includes “American Girl,” “The Waiting,” “Free Fallin’,” and “I Won’t Back Down,” among others.