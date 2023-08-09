Singer-Songwriter Robbie Robertson Dead At 80

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Robbie Robertson, the lead songwriter and guitarist for the legendary Canadian American rock group The Band, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 80.

His manager, Jared Levine, told the New York Times that Robertson died after a long illness but did not provide additional information about a cause of death.

Throughout his storied career, Robertson wrote and recorded hits such as “King Harvest Has Surely Come,”” “Up on Cripple Creek,” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” that mined the roots of Americana while appealing to contemporary artists, easily straddling genres such as folk, country, blues and gospel.

“I wanted to write music that felt like it could’ve been written 50 years ago, tomorrow, yesterday — that had this lost-in-time quality,” Robertson said in a 1995 interview

Born and raised in Ontario, Robertson joined Arkansas-based rockabilly group Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks in the early 1960s, starting first as a roadie before his songwriting and guitar skills earned him a role in the band alongside other artists such as drummer/singer Levon Helm and bassist Rick Danko.

In 1964, the Hawks parted ways with Ronnie Hawkins as the other members of the group sought to expand beyond the Rockabilly sound and the band was soon recruited as Bob Dylan’s backing band.

While working with Dyland, Robertson contributed to songs such as “The Weight”, “Chest Fever”, “Caledonia Mission,” that would become central to Dylan’s ’60s sound.

In 1969, the band ventured out on their own and began performing regularly, including at high profile festivals such as Woodstock and the Isle of Wight. They released their eponymously named album, The Band in 1969, earning almost universal critical praise and landing squarely in the top ten of the Billboard Pop Albums chart on the strength of hits such as “Across the Great Divide” and “Up on Cripple Creek.”

Transitioning into the 1980s, Robertson embarked on a solo career, eventually releasing five studio albums, including 2011’s “How to Become Clairvoyant,” which reached the #8 position on the Canadian albums chart.

Beyond his roles as a songwriter and musician, Robertson’s studio prowess was noteworthy, encompassing production and session work. His collaborations extended to luminaries like Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, and Neil Diamond, to name a few.

Robertson’s creative influence also extended to the realm of modern cinema. During the filming of “Carny” in 1980, he shared lodgings with legendary film director Martin Scorsese and contributed to other Scorsese classics like “Raging Bull,” “The King of Comedy,” and “The Color of Money.”

In 1989, Robertson and fellow members of The Band received induction into the Canadian Juno Hall of Fame, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame following suit five years later.

Robertson’s personal life was graced by his marriage to Canadian journalist Dominique Bourgeois, with whom he raised three children. In 2022, he announced his engagement to longtime partner, Canadian entrepreneur, restaurateur, and Top Chef Canada judge Janet Zuccarini.