Simon Cowell & Universal Music Publishing Group Launch Syco Publishing

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Simon Cowell, Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) have announced the launch of Syco Publishing.

The agreement will see Syco Publishing sign and develop songwriters and catalogs that will be administered and supported by UMPG. Writers will have the opportunity to take advantage of Cowell’s network of media formats and projects.

Syco Entertainment and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered previously on last year’s StemDrop launch with TikTok and Samsung.

Cowell said: “There is nothing more important than a great song. I started my career in music publishing. Mike and Universal have given me the chance to build a music publishing company. They are a brilliant company and share my wish to work with amazing songwriters.”

The Syco Publishing roster includes Lucy Spraggan and John Samuel Gerhart, alongside catalogue rights for hits from Fifth Harmony, James Arthur, Grace VanderWaal and Camila Cabello. It also owns the rights to works by Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly, Major Lazer, Mark Ronson, Shawn Mendes and more.

Mike McCormack, MD of UMPG UK, said: “Simon has been a good friend for decades and I’m thrilled he has finally decided to launch a publishing business with UMPG. His track record is incredible – he’s always had great instincts and passion for outstanding songs, and brings incredible value to every songwriter, producer and catalogue he works with. The UMPG team looks forward to working closely with Simon on Syco Publishing and providing the best global support to develop tomorrow’s stars.”