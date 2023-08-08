Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan The Stallion in the foot after leaving a Los Angels house party in 2020.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, pleaded not guilty in the case but was found guilty of three felony charges, including assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging a firearm.

According to NBC News, prosecutors sought 13 years for Lanez, and his sentence was below the maximum of 22 years that could have been imposed in the case.

The sentencing follows two days of court hearings in which Lanez attorneys argued for their client to be released from jail to seek treatment for alcohol abuse disorder, anxiety and post-traumatic stress related to the sudden death of his mother while he was still a teen.

Prosecutors expressed doubts about the defense’s claims of mental health issues.

“This case has nothing to do with mental illness,” prosecutor Alex Bott said, according to NBC News. “He shot Meghan because she bruised his ego.”