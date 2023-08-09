Tom Becci Joins Concord Label Group As Chief Executive

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concord announced the hire of veteran industry executive Tom Becci for the newly created role of Chief Executive.

In his new role, which he officially starts on August 14th, Becci will oversee Concord’s entire recorded music division, including both catalog and frontline operations.

Becci will be based in Concord’s Los Angeles offices and report directly to the label group’s CEO Bob Valentine.

“Having admired the work of Concord for years, I am thrilled to join this incredible company,” says Becci. “It is abundantly clear that the Label Group’s passionate, dedicated team works day in and day out in service of its artists and has built something truly unique. With the help of the label presidents, the entire Concord staff, and inimitable artists like Pierce the Veil, Killer Mike, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Allison Russell, and so, so many more, I can’t wait to continue building on what has been established and usher Concord Label Group into a new era.”

With a career that spans more than three decades, Becci most recently spent the better part of a decade at Red Light Management, where he worked directly with founder Coran Capshaw on organizational structure and planning, as well as devising new business opportunities for clients.

In addition, Becci oversaw Red Light’s investments and played a key role in the launch of LEO33 in Nashville as well as Chess Club Records and AMF Music in the UK.

Before his tenure at Red Light, Becci was COO of Universal Music Group Nashville and got his start in the industry as manager of special projects for EMI North America.

“Concord is at a pivotal point in its company story. We have assembled an incredible and diverse roster of artists and a terrific, artist-centric staff around the world…and we are not slowing down,” stated CEO Bob Valentine.

“Tom has spent his career helping to operate and lead some of the most important recorded music and artist management groups in the U.S. He knows what it takes to keep a music enterprise culturally, financially, and operationally healthy and I am eager to work with him as we continue to bolster our global footprint in support of artists and creators, as well as their legacies. As we enter this next chapter for Concord Label Group, I am thrilled to have him at the helm along with our label presidents and Concord’s senior team,” Valentine added.

