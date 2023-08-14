A Tribute To The Judds Set For Release On October 27 With Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of The Judds’ 40th anniversary, some of music’s biggest stars have come together for A Tribute To The Judds, a compilation album filled with reimagined versions of the legendary duo’s discography, to be released on October 27, 2023, via BMG.

Throughout the record, the participating artists – Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Barnett, Lynne, and West, Blake Shelton, Carl Perkins, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Ella Langley, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Nettles, K. Michelle, Lainey Wilson, Leanne Rimes, Megan Moroney, Molly Tuttle, O.N.E. The Duo, Raul Malo, Reba McEntire, Rob Ickes, Shelly Fairchild, Sonya Isaacs, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Trey Hensley, Trisha Yearwood, and Wendy Moten – all inject their signature sound into the revered music of The Judds, creating a powerful homage to one of the most beloved and trailblazing duos in the world.

All tracks from the album were developed by The Judds’ original producer and six-time Grammy award winner, Brent Maher outside of “Cry Myself to Sleep” which was produced by four-time Country Music Association (CMA) winner Cactus Moser. The tribute album is in honor of The Judds’ 40-year anniversary after being signed to RCA records by Joe Galante, who served as the project’s executive producer and spearheaded the record into fruition alongside Renee Bell.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special. These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come,” said Wynonna.

“To all of you who listen to this music, I wish you could have been with us in the studio when we recorded these songs. There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judd songs that are impossible to describe. I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it,” said Maher.

“Renee Bell and I were thrilled to be part of A Tribute to the Judds as Executive Producers. After my signing of The Judds in 1983, and Wynonna going to MCA when Renee was director of A&R, it was special reunion for all of us,” said Galante. “With Brent Maher at the helm of producing all of the timeless Judds’ music we are honoring, it was the perfect combination. We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible artists that have brought their own styles to these great songs.”

A Tribute To The Judds will also be partnering with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), in honor of Naomi Judd.

A Tribute To The Judds Track List:

1. Girls Night Out – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

2. Mama He’s Crazy – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

3. Why Not Me – Megan Moroney

4. Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days) [feat. Sonya Isaacs] – Cody Johnson

5. Rockin’ With The Rhythm Of The Rain – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

6. Young Love (Strong Love) – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

7. Have Mercy – LeAnn Rimes

8. Love Is Alive – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

9. Had A Dream (For The Heart) – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

10. I Know Where I’m Going – Barnett, Lynne & West

11. Let Me Tell You About Love – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

12. John Deere Tractor – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

13. Cry Myself To Sleep – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

14. Love Can Build A Bridge – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, and The Fisk Jubilee Singers