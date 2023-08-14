(HYPEBOT) – Bandsintown and MIDiA are presenting a free webinar, “Understanding The Future Of Live Music,” this Wednesday, August 16.

Earlier this month, top music and entertainment consultancy MIDiA released ‘Return to live | Post-pandemic music fans,’ a study based on data from Bandsintown’s 80 million registered users. As the first major post-pandemic survey of live music fan attitudes and preferences, the study offers a unique glimpse of the future of live music and how artists and the music industry must adapt.

This Wednesday, Bandsintown co-founder and managing partner Fabrice Sergent will host MIDiA Consultant Kriss Thakrar and Senior Music Industry Analyst Tatiana Cirisano as they present key study findings, discuss their greater implications and take questions from attendees.

A few of the study‘s findings that will be explored during the free webinar include:

39% of fans plan to see more shows in 2023

just 15% said they’d go to fewer concerts

44% are willing to fly to see their favorite artists

88% say they first discover artists online before attending shows

Bruce Houghton