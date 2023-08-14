(HYPEBOT) – Bandsintown and MIDiA are presenting a free webinar, “Understanding The Future Of Live Music,” this Wednesday, August 16.
Earlier this month, top music and entertainment consultancy MIDiA released ‘Return to live | Post-pandemic music fans,’ a study based on data from Bandsintown’s 80 million registered users. As the first major post-pandemic survey of live music fan attitudes and preferences, the study offers a unique glimpse of the future of live music and how artists and the music industry must adapt.
A few of the study‘s findings that will be explored during the free webinar include:
- 39% of fans plan to see more shows in 2023
- just 15% said they’d go to fewer concerts
- 44% are willing to fly to see their favorite artists
- 88% say they first discover artists online before attending shows
This free webinar and Q&A, Understanding the future of live music is this Wednesday, August 16th, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET. Sign up here.
Bruce Houghton