Songtradr Names Paul Langworthy Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Los Angeles (LA)-based B2B music licensing company Songtradr has appointed Paul Langworthy as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Langworthy will report directly to Paul Wiltshire, Songtradr’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In his new role, Langworthy will oversee revenue growth and new market ventures, develop sales strategies, and manage the global sales organization for the company’s brands and technologies. Prior to Songtradr, Langworthy was CEO of the Songtradr-owned music platform 7digital.

Langworthy has over 20 years of experience in music and digital media. According to Songtradr, as 7digital’s CEO, Langworthy oversaw “the transformation of the business into a scaled, productized platform”.

Before 7digital, Langworthy was Head of Content Operations at YouView, the UK-based connected TV service. He also spent over nine years with Universal Music Group (UMG), where he held various roles in the label’s International Digital Supply Chain Management division.

Songtradr recently partnered with Twitch to bring licensed music from its Pretzel music platform to Twitch streamers

Wiltshire, said: “Paul has a proven track record of successfully managing large teams, multiple revenue streams and has a deep understanding of the complex music rights ecosystem we work in. He is a true leader, very passionate, collaborative and decisive. We’re very excited about this new role and the path ahead.”

Langworthy, added: “Songtradr’s commercial trajectory across its range of B2B music offerings means the future is incredibly exciting. We have a very unique blend of amazing creative talent and industry-leading technology that serves some of the world’s biggest brands, with everything from sonic branding to commercial music licensing and scaled music delivery services. I can’t wait to work with the really talented team across the whole Songtradr Group and deliver the growth and future potential the business will achieve.”