Westlife Announce Their First North American Tour

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) — The Irish boy band Westlife announced the details for Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St Patrick’s Day Special, their first ever North American tour.

For the tour, Westlife will perform fan favorites from their 20-year catalog of hits, including “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” “World Of Our Own,” “My Love,” “If I Let You Go,” and “Hello My Love” among countless others

The brief tour kicks off at Toronto’s Meridian Hall of March 13th, with additional shows in Boston and New York before wrapping on March 18th at the Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois.

Westlife is fresh from their Wild Dreams Tour, which saw the band performing at shows across the U.K., including a fully sold-out performance at Lodndon’s Wembley Stadium, which was broadcast live to cinemas around the U.K. and Europe.

Westlife is touring in support of their latest release, Wild Dreams, which was released in November 2021 and marks the band’s 12th studio album.

Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St Patrick’s Day Special

March 13, 2024 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

March 14, 2024 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall At Fenway

March 16, 2024 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

March 18, 2024 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre