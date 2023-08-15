Long-Time Timbaland & Missy Elliot Collaborator and Rapper Magoo Dead At 50

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff, passed away Sunday (August 13). The news of his passing was announced by artist Digital Black, a member of Dru Hill, on Instagram (IG). The cause of death has not been revealed. He was 50.

Long-time friend and collaborator Timbaland confirmed the news on his official IG page Monday (August 14), writing, “This one hits different … Long live Melvin aka Magoo!!! Tim and Magoo forever. Rest easy, my king.”

Magoo met Timbaland in Norfolk, VA, when they were teens and formed the duo Timbaland & Magoo in 1989. In the early 90s, Magoo and Timbaland were part of a collective called Surrounded by Idiots (SBI), featuring the award-winning artist Pharrell Williams.

After Magoo introduced rapper Missy Elliot to Timbaland, they joined the collective Da Bassment Cru – led by Jodeci’s DeVante Swing. By 1995, the collective had dissipated, and Timbaland and Magoo signed with Aaliyah’s uncle’s label, Blackground Records.

The duo released Welcome to Our World with tracks featuring Elliott, Aaliyah and Ginuwine, Indecent Proposal featuring tracks with Jay-Z, Ludacris and Tweet, and Under Construction Part II (a nod to Missy Elliott’s album Under Construction), which included tracks with Bubba Sparxxx, Brandy and Wyclef Jean.

Magoo’s introduction of Elliott to his long-time friend resulted in one of the most iconic producing duos in the hip-hop genre. That partnership resulted in the 1997 hit “Supa Dupa Fly.” People.com reports Magoo said of the duo, “It was almost like God was putting the pieces together. She saw the future for what Tim’s production could do.”

Elliott took to social media on Monday (August 14), sharing her feelings on Magoo’s death.

This kind of post I don’t wish on any1😢 at 1st I was in shock & now reality has kicked in😭i asked you to rap on Beep Me 911 & I played your verse over & over because I always loved your VA style 😞posting this is so heartbreaking I am so lost for words… 😭🕊️💔 #RIPMAGOO pic.twitter.com/R4yhNgzwD6 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 14, 2023

While Timbaland’s producing style was much in demand after the success of Elliott’s albums, Magoo said in his website interview, “I’m in the business, but I don’t want people to know what I’m doing. I used to have a production company and that worked with Madonna and Justin Timberlake. I did that after Timbaland & Magoo. I signed a few producers, and they did very well.” Magoo then retreated from the spotlight, preferring to work on the back end.

According to People.com, Magoo said at the time, “I enjoyed it more once it was over, and I still didn’t enjoy it,” he said. “That’s why I walked away from it … When I had a No. 1 song, I realized I may have been better with my 9-5 before I left Virginia. It’s hard to be happy because you’re fighting for everything you earned, and you just don’t have time to enjoy it with your family. You aren’t as close with friends anymore, and people are treating you different once you have that hit record. I lived two different lives, and being a celebrity wasn’t fun.”

Magoo is best known for his work with his friend and partner Timbaland on “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” “Clock Strikes,” and “All Y’all.” He was also featured on Elliott’s smash hit, “Beep Me 911,” and Ginuwine’s “G Thang.”

Friend Ginuwine also took to social media to express his grief over his friend’s passing.