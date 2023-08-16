Disturbed’s ‘Unstoppable’ Hits No. 1 As Band Continues Its ‘Take Back Your Life’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed’s song “Unstoppable” is living up to its name and is currently No. 1 on both Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart and Mediabase’s Active Rock charts. The song, off Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive (Reprise Records), is the band’s 12th No. 1 on Mediabase and 17th No. 1 on Billboard.

The band is currently on their 36-date Take Back Your Life summer 2023 North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, it is the band’s first full tour since 2018 and features support from Breaking Benjamin and JINJER in select markets in the US.

Disturbed’s eighth full-length album, Divisive, is out now via Reprise Records. Divisive pulls no punches as a precise, pummeling, and powerful complex rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut these ten tracks with producer Drew Fulk [Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect] in Nashville, TN.

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour

Aug 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center # ~

Aug 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center ~

Aug 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

Aug 21 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

Aug 23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

Aug 26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

Aug 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center # ~

Aug 29 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Aug 30 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Sep 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

Sep 02 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center # ~

Sep 06 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: JINJER

+ Special guest: Wage War